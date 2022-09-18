Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Sets New 52-Week High at $226.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.73), with a volume of 500710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.61).
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 187.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £245.02 million and a P/E ratio of 364.52.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,964.40 ($5,998.55).
About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust
Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.