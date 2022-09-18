Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Sets New 52-Week High at $226.00

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc (LON:AIE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 226 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 226 ($2.73), with a volume of 500710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 216 ($2.61).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 197.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 187.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £245.02 million and a P/E ratio of 364.52.

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 2,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,964.40 ($5,998.55).

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.