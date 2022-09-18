AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,169,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560,069 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $741,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AZN stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Danske initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

