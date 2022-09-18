Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,622 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASAX. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,548,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,973,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Astrea Acquisition by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,363,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,473,000 after buying an additional 78,009 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,348,000. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Astrea Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Astrea Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

About Astrea Acquisition

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

