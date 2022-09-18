Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Update

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,678,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 4,508,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

ATHOF stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

