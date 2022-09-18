Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Update

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,678,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 4,508,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.4 days.
Athabasca Oil Price Performance
ATHOF stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Athabasca Oil has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.