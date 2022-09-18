Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABW) Short Interest Down 13.2% in August

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

