Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Up 38.0% in August

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 512,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATLKY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.10 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.74.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $17.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

