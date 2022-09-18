Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,834 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

