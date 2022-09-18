ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Update

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 322,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 202.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Price Performance

ATSAF opened at $30.72 on Friday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

