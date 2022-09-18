Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Short Interest Update

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 968,600 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the August 15th total of 713,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 387.4 days.

Autogrill Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGSF opened at $6.50 on Friday. Autogrill has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 3,300 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

