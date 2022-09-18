Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 2,757,400 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $649,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the first quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

FLOT opened at $50.33 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.