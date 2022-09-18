Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,675,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,280 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $635,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EZU stock opened at $35.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

