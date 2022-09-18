Bank of America Corp DE Buys 1,382,500 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,382,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $671,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%.

