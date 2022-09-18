Bank of America Corp DE Buys 249,213 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,831,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $621,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $51.65 on Friday. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.84.

