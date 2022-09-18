Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,482,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.28% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $610,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 664,860 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $11,409,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 242,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 251.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 316,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after buying an additional 226,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,594,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $27.17.

