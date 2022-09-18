Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,751,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $741,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 149,414 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 354,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 122,126 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 37,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.