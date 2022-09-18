Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070,913 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $651,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 19,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 110,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.06 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

