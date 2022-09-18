Bank of America Corp DE Has $485.58 Million Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hershey were worth $485,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,131,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $219.89 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.93.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.