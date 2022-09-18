Bank of America Corp DE Has $616.46 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,178,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $616,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.85.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

