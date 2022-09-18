Bank of America Corp DE Has $652.24 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,063,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,684 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $652,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,971 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 986,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,620 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 316,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after acquiring an additional 71,503 shares during the period. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000.

Shares of PAVE opened at $24.56 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

