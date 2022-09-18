Bank of America Corp DE Has $690.22 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $690,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.90. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.