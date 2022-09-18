Bank of America Corp DE Has $716.04 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,124,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968,031 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $716,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $84.67 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

