Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,084,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $593,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,162,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,179,000 after buying an additional 171,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,003,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX opened at $342.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $373.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.90. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $689.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

