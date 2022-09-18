Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 346,910 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $658,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $118.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.