Bank of America Corp DE Sells 1,715,989 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,445,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.39% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $683,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITM. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10,280.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,535,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,651 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $44.83 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $51.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18.
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.
