Bank of America Corp DE Sells 180,218 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 837,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180,218 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $573,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,136,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $693.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $704.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $672.44. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total value of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $758.43.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

