Bank of America Corp DE Sells 375,502 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,510,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.50% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $560,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAT opened at $52.04 on Friday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $69.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.05.

