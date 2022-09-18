Bank of America Corp DE Sells 406,873 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,198,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,873 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $617,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

SPLV opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

