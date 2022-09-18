Bank of America Corp DE Sells 62,703 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,670,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $740,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.1% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.15 and a 200 day moving average of $159.45. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

