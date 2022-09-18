Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,675,529 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,999,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,675,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $642,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $38.44 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. Mizuho reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

