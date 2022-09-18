Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,304,317 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 121,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $708,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.60.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk Trading Down 3.1 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $194.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $335.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.