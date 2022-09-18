Barclays Boosts Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target to $215.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $211.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.93.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $165.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

