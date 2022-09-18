Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 57,555 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,196.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 57,555 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Chartist Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.2 %

AMZN opened at $123.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

