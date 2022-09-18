Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Director Joseph Papa Sells 100,000 Shares

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) Director Joseph Papa sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.84, for a total value of C$983,534.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 934,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,192,056.29.

BHC stock opened at C$9.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,622.13. The company has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.85. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.10 and a twelve month high of C$37.42.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C($0.44). The company had revenue of C$2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1962831 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Guggenheim increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

