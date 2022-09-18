Birch Capital Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.96 and its 200 day moving average is $174.23. The company has a market cap of $440.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

