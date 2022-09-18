BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 140.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000.

BLE opened at $10.50 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

