Bobak R. Azamian Sells 9,000 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $144,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,106 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,567.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.80 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 21.36 and a quick ratio of 21.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.76.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 324.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $15.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $23,837,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $19,334,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 822,110 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $5,281,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $2,524,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

