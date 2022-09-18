Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel Sells 200 Shares

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total value of $400,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,833,255.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,876.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,669.34 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,916.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,044.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Booking to $2,500.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

