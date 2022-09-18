Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Shares Up 2.4%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.67 and last traded at $94.67. 23,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 641,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 50,068 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $4,459,056.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,893,038.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,930 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,398 over the last three months. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Amundi increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 105,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,008,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 685,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 81,214 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

