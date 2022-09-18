Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Wendy Carruthers Sells 7,500 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

