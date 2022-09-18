Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Wendy Carruthers Sells 7,500 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $316,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,427.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $315,225.00.
- On Monday, July 18th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00.
- On Friday, June 24th, Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00.
Boston Scientific Stock Performance
Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.
Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 98.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
