Brokerages Set Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Target Price at $90.20

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $142.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Triumph Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBK opened at $61.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.17. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

Insider Activity at Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $125.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,545,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,320,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,108,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,196,000 after purchasing an additional 48,631 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375,180 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,432,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,649,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

