Brokerages Set Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL) Target Price at $21.60

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIGL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 87.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the first quarter worth about $135,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:VIGL opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $18.27.

(Get Rating)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.