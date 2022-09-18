Brokerages Set WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target at $3.79

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WLDBF. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS WLDBF opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. WildBrain has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

