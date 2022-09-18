Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU) Stock Position Lessened by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition (NASDAQ:BPACU – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BPACU. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,030,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $996,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,075,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bullpen Parlay Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,002,000.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPACU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Bullpen Parlay Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00.

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Profile

Bullpen Parlay Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of online real money gaming, technology, sports, digital media, hospitality, and leisure.

