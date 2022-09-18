Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,663 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,304.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,025.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,901.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,992.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 37,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 35,334 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 709.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,883.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 428,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,025,000 after buying an additional 407,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $123.53 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 110.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.52 and a 200-day moving average of $130.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.