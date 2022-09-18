CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.90

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$22.90 and last traded at C$23.06, with a volume of 582433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.25.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.35.
CAE Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.60.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Read More
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.