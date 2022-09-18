CAE (TSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $22.90

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$22.90 and last traded at C$23.06, with a volume of 582433 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAE shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America raised CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.60.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$941.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

