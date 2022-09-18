Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Up 2.3%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03. 5,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 120,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 9,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,033.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 137,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,823.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann purchased 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,013.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,669.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $149,033.61. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 137,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,823.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 42,268 shares of company stock worth $691,954. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

