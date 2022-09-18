Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2022

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 26,150,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,381 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,257,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $1,129,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.51.

About Canopy Growth

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.