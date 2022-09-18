Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 26,150,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,081,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,381 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,257,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,052,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,111,000 after purchasing an additional 586,900 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the first quarter valued at about $3,962,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth about $1,129,000. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Canopy Growth to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Benchmark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Canopy Growth from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.51.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

