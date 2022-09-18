Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 10,190 Shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Investors Trust were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JHI opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

