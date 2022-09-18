Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,144 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $32.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

