Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,390 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Vertical Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.95.

LYB opened at $77.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $75.90 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

